Two more held in Begum Bazaar murder case

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:52 PM, Tue - 24 May 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Shahinayathgunj police reportedly arrested two more persons in connection with the murder of businessman Neeraj Panwar in Begum Bazaar.

The businessman was waylaid and attacked on Friday evening by a group of six persons when he was going along with his grandfather on a scooter. Panwar had married Sanjana, who belonged to a different caste a year and half ago against the wishes of her family.

Four persons were arrested by the police on Saturday, while two more were arrested on Tuesday. The police have filed a petition in court seeking custody of the suspects for further investigation.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .