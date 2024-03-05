Two Naxalites surrender in Chhattisgarh

On Tuesday, in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh, two Naxalites, one of whom was carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh, surrendered before the police and security forces, as per an official statement.

By PTI Published Date - 5 March 2024, 09:44 PM

Sukma: Two Naxalites, one of them carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head, on Tuesday surrendered before the police and security forces in Sukma district in Chhattisgarh, an official said.

Podiyam Ganga (36) and Uika Nanda (23) turned themselves in, citing disappointment with the “hollow” and “inhuman” Maoist ideology, he said.

Ganga, who carried a reward of Rs 1 lakh, was the president of Gachchanpalli Panchayat Dandakaranya Adivasi Kisan Majdoor Sangh (DAKMS) under the Burklanka Revolutionary People’s Council (RPC) of the outlawed Maoist organization, the official said.

Nanda was active as a medical team/party member under the Partapur Area Committee, he added.

They will be rehabilitated as per the state government’s rehabilitation policy, he said.