Two persons drown in Jalpally lake in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:40 PM, Thu - 6 July 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Two persons who went for a swim at Jalpally Lake in Pahadishareef were reportedly drowned on Wednesday evening.

According to the police, Shaik Amjad (37), a resident of Misrigunj, and Shaik Hyder (30), a resident of Kalapather, went to Jalpally Lake along with five others on Wednesday in an auto-rickshaw.

“Amjad who went into the water was drowning when Hyder rushed to rescue him. However, both of them drowned in the lake,” said Pahadishareef Inspector, K Satish.

According to information available, friends accompanying the victims left the place without alerting anyone about the incident. It was only on Thursday morning that they informed the family members who then approached the police. It is learnt the group had come to the place and consumed liquor.

On information, the Pahadishareef police rushed to the spot and sought help from the Disaster Response Force (DRF) of the GHMC. The DRF men along with a speed boat started efforts to trace the bodies. The police had arranged focus lights near the spot where the men are suspected to have drowned to help the DRF men.

Pahadishareef Inspector along with staff is supervising the operations.

