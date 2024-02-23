Two students commit suicide in separate incidents due to exam pressure

Two students have died by suicide allegedly due to examination pressure in separate incidents

By IANS Published Date - 23 February 2024, 06:06 PM

Representational Image

Bhubaneswar: Two students have died by suicide allegedly due to examination pressure in separate incidents in Odisha, police said on Friday.

In Ganjam district, Debashsis Sethi, a plus II student, was found hanging from ceiling fan of his room when his parents returned home from market on Thursday. The parents immediately rushed Sethi to the nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead.

Also Read 6 ways to manage exam stress during board exam season

Acting on information, the police reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem.

“Sethi’s parents said that he was caught engaging in malpractice by the internal squad during annual plus-II board examination of the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) at Khallikote University. However, we are yet to verify the facts from the school authorities as he was not expelled,” said Debi Sankar Pratap Singh, SDPO, Berhampur.

The SDPO said that the student, under severe mental pressure of performing badly in the physics paper, might have taken the extreme step. Meanwhile, a class 10 student was found hanging in his maternal aunt’s house at Jahangir Sasan village in Dhamnagar police station area of Bhadrak district on Friday.

The student, Abhisekh Panda, who was supposed to appear for the English paper in the annual matriculation examination, allegedly committed suicide due to examination pressure.