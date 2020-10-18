Two swept away in Sangareddy; search operations on

The body of a 30-year-old man, who went missing along with his car while crossing a causeway at Uskebai village under Ameenpur Police Station, was found on Sunday

Sangareddy: Two persons were swept away in separate incidents in Kandi Mandal of Sangareddy district on Sunday.

A 62-year-old man was swept away in Alllivagu at Erdanur village of Kandi Mandal in Sangareddy district on Sunday afternoon. The victim was identified as Vadde Pochaiah, a resident of Erdanur. Since the stream was in spate, several villagers came to the stream to see the current. Pochaiah accidentally slipped into the stream, and has not been traced yet.

In another incident, a 21-year-old youth was swept away at Erdanur Tanda in the same stream. He was identified as V Tara Singh. Sub-inspector of Police, Sangareddy Rural, Srikanth said search was on to trace the two missing persons under the supervision of DSP Sridhar Reddy.

Since Sangareddy district received heavy rains from late evening on Saturday, a couple of irrigation tanks too suffered breaches. Agriculture fields under the tanks were submerged in the flood water.

Missing person’s body fished out

The body of a 30-year-old man, who went missing along with his car while crossing a causeway at Uskebai village under Ameenpur Police Station, was found on Sunday, five days after the incident. The decomposed body of Anand was found inside his Maruti Celerio car.

National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) personnel, who made efforts to trace the missing man, roped in expert divers, who found the car submerged in the water. The NDRF team lifted the car out of the water and Anand’s body was handed over to his parents.

