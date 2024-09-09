Two Telugu children drown in pond in Long Island, New York

Ruth Evangeline Gali and Selah Grace Gali were said to have wandered out of their home to play. After a long search the children were found in a pond near the apartment complex.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 9 September 2024, 06:41 PM

Ruth Evangeline Gali (4 years and 11 months) and Selah Grace Gali (2 years and 11 months) drowned in the pond

Hyderabad: Two young girls, daughters of Telugu couple David and Sudha Gali, drowned in a pond near their apartment in Holtsville of Long Island in New York on Saturday.

According to information available from social media and GoFundMe campaigns being run by friends of the couple, the children, Ruth Evangeline Gali (4 years and 11 months) and Selah Grace Gali (2 years and 11 months) were said to have wandered out of their home to play. The mother, who found them missing, searched and later called in the 911 emergency services, after which the children were found in a pond near the apartment complex.

Though they were immediately taken to Stony Brook University Hospital, where doctors tried to resuscitate them, the children died.

According to repots, David was currently stuck in India due to visa issues. He has to return to the US with an emergency visa, which he is working on getting to be with his family, the reports said.

According to information posted in a fundraising campaign note by ChristForLife Church, of which David and Sudha were part of, efforts were being made to get David back to the US with an emergency visa based on compassionate grounds.

“After David’s visa is sorted, the funeral arrangements will have to be made,” the post said.