Two youngsters crushed to death in Mancherial

06:58 PM, Sat - 7 May 22

Mancherial: Two youngsters were killed on the spot in a van rammed into a two-wheeler in which they were traveling on the outskirts of Rapalli village in Hajipur mandal on Friday night.

Hajipur Sub-Inspector Uday said that the victims were Goli Rajender (28), an employee of SCCL and his friend Chippakurthi Srinivas (25), a painter, both from Mancherial town.

Rajender and Srinivas were crushed to death when they came under the wheels of the van, which dashed the two-wheeler near the village on Friday at around 2.30 am. While the two were heading to Luxettipet, the van was proceeding to Mancherial at the time of the accident. Rash and over speed of the driver is suspected to be the cause of the mishap.

Based on a complaint received from Rajender’s father, a case was registered against the driver. Investigations were taken up.

