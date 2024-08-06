Tyaani by Karan Johar unveils exclusive curated collection for Varalaxmi occasion at Hyderabad store

The collection includes Mango Malas, where traditional elegance meets modern sophistication. Each piece is meticulously crafted to symbolize prosperity and beauty, making them perfect for the auspicious Varalaxmi occasion.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 6 August 2024, 06:49 PM

Hyderabad: Tyaani by Karan Johar has announced the launch of an exclusive, limited-time collection curated especially for the Varalaxmi occasion. Available only at their Hyderabad store in Jubilee Hills, it features an array of jewellery styles designed to cater to diverse tastes and preferences, a press release said.

The collection also showcases the rich heritage of the Tyaani art form and these pieces highlight intricate craftsmanship and timeless designs that resonate with cultural significance.

For those who appreciate vintage charm, the collection also features Victorian-inspired pieces. Furthermore, the collection includes exclusive diamond designs that exude luxury and brilliance.

Rishab from Tyaani said, “each piece in this collection has been thoughtfully designed to blend traditional elements with modern aesthetics, providing our customers with jewellery that is both timeless and contemporary.”

With the festive and bridal season approaching, this exclusive collection is available for a limited time only.