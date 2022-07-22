UAE honours Kamal Haasan by granting him Golden Visa

By IANS Published: Published Date - 02:15 PM, Fri - 22 July 22

Chennai: The United Arab Emirates has granted Kamal Haasan, one of Tamil film industry’s top stars, its prestigious Golden Visa.

Kamal Haasan took to Twitter to make the announcement. He wrote: “I’m honored to receive the Golden Visa from the United Arab Emirates. Thank you Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General GDRFA for tour in the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs offices in Dubai.”

“Thanks to the Dubai Film and TV Commission for supporting the talents and creative people.”

Kamal is not the only one to have been granted the Golden Visa. Prior to him, several actors including Nasser, Mammootty, Mohanlal, Tovino Thomas, Parthiepan, Amala Paul and Shah Rukh Khan have received it.

The UAE Golden Visa is a long-term residence visa system, extending from five to 10 years. The visa is automatically renewed. It is granted to achievers from various fields, professionals, investors and those with promising abilities.