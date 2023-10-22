Ukraine: Six killed in Russian missile strike in Kharkiv, alleges Kyiv

Published Date - 06:50 PM, Sun - 22 October 23

Kyiv: At least six people were killed and 14 sustained injuries after Russian missiles hit a postal distribution centre in Ukraine’s northeastern city of Kharkiv, Al Jazeera reported on Sunday citing Ukrainian officials.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a Telegram post that the strike on Saturday hit an “ordinary civilian” site.

He also shared a video showing a building with blown-out windows and heavy structural damage, with the logo of Ukraine’s Nova Poshta postal service in the background, Al Jazeera reported.

Victims of the attack are being treated for shrapnel injuries and seven are in serious condition and “fighting for their lives,” regional Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

Syniehubov said that those injured were aged between 17 and 42.

The Governor added that postal workers had been unable to seek shelter from the strike because the building was hit just seconds after a warning siren sounded.

“The Russians have inflicted more terror on Kharkiv’s peaceful population,” Al Jazeera quoted Syniehubov as saying on Telegram.

Meanwhile, the regional prosecutor’s office said the depot had been struck by two S-300 missiles fired by Moscow’s forces in Russia’s Belgorod region, north of Kharkiv.

Kharkiv is Ukraine’s second-largest city and just 30km (19 miles) from the Russian border. The city was the site of heavy bombing by Russia in February 2022, in the early days of the Russian full-scale invasion, according to Al Jazeera.

Although, Russia did not immediately comment on the missile strike but it has throughout denied targeting civilians and civilian buildings ever since the start of the full-scale invasion.