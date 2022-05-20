Unlimited fun, no frustration – ‘F3’ team sets the stage on fire during ‘Zee Mahotsavam’ celebrations

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 02:35 PM, Fri - 20 May 22

Hyderabad: Zee Telugu has now achieved yet another milestone as it completes 17 glorious years in the industry. As a part of this mega 17th anniversary celebration, the channel is all set to treat its audience to a fun-filled, yet emotional, evening — Zee Mahotsavam, which will air on May 22, 6 pm onwards, on Zee Telugu.

The special episode has been curated to enthral Zee Telugu viewers, who have showered the channel with their love and appreciation for the past 17 years and show the channel’s gratitude towards them. The epic celebration will be hosted by the vivacious Sreemukhi, who is sure to keep the audience entertained and engaged. Filled with hilarious banters, mesmerising dance and musical performances as well as some interesting surprises, ‘Zee Mahotsavam’ will also be graced by the entire team of ‘F3’ heroes — Daggubati Venkatesh, Varun Tej, Mehreen, Sonal, Sunil, director Anil Ravipudi along with the Zee Telugu Kutumbam. If you are excited to see these stars, wait till you witness your favourite star Venkatesh in an unmissable avatar.

The audience will also be treated to some never-seen-before performances. In fact, a special tribute to Siva Parvathi will take the audience on an emotional journey, while the enthralling performances of the ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa – The Singing Superstar’ contestants and reel jodis will keep them glued to the screen. There are also a few fun games and a roast make the show a must-watch!

About the extravagant event, Anuradha Gudur, chief content officer – Telugu, says, “Zee Telugu was launched with an aim of providing differentiated and entertaining content to the masses across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Over the years, we’ve stayed relevant amongst the Telugu-speaking audience by providing them with varied content offerings to suit their palate. This has helped us garner a lot of love and support from them. We wanted to thank our audience for their constant support and hence, as a part of our 17th anniversary celebrations, we are all set to present an extravagant edition of ‘Zee Mahotsavam’ that it is packed with unlimited laughter, entertainment and much more.”