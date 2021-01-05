UoH to start ‘in-person’ classes for PG students in phased manner

The UoH has already enabled return to the campus of over 320 research scholars (MPhil, and PhD) across various Schools of study to enable them to carry out experimental work as well as timely submission of their theses.

Hyderabad: The University of Hyderabad (UoH) has decided for a phased return to ‘in-person’ classes for postgraduate students starting this month.

UoH Vice-Chancellor Prof. Appa Rao Podile has approved the Task Force recommendation to permit about 148 terminal semester students of the Science Schools and SN School to return to the campus for completion of laboratory/practice courses that have either been left incomplete from the last semester or have been postponed to the final semester, the university said in a press release on Tuesday.

The Task Force, headed by Prof. Vinod Pavarala, has been monitoring the current state of prevalence of Covid-19 (including the new variant) and the potential roll-out of vaccination besides following the Unlock guidelines.

“Further, taking into consideration the risk of the outbreak of pandemic on campus (on the lines of IIT-Madras), our own limited facilities for quarantine/isolation of students, and UGC guidelines on hostel accommodation, the Task Force has planned for a phased return of students to the campus,” it said.

The UoH has already enabled return to the campus of over 320 research scholars (MPhil, and PhD) across various Schools of study to enable them to carry out experimental work as well as timely submission of their theses. A full semester was also completed online successfully for the ongoing batch of master’s students and the first semester classes were also initiated online.

“In the latest phase announced today, the Task Force considered the requirements of academic units that have laboratory/practice components that need to be completed before students graduate in June 2021 and have prioritized the return of about 148 students. As the situation with Covid-19 starts improving and the government issues guidelines for further unlocking of higher education activities, the UoH hopes to facilitate the return of most students to normal academic work, it said.

For now, all theory classes, including for those who are being permitted to return to the campus for practical inputs, will continue online, it added.

