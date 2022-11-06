| Up Man Kills Sister Lover Goes To Police Station To Confess

UP man kills sister, lover; goes to police station to confess

By PTI Published: Updated On - 03:26 PM, Sun - 6 November 22

(Representational image). In a suspected case of honour killing, a woman and her lover were killed allegedly by her brother and their bodies dumped in a drain in Farrukhabad, Uttar Pradesh, police said.

Farrukhabad: In a suspected case of honour killing, a woman and her lover were killed allegedly by her brother and their bodies dumped in a drain in Farrukhabad, Uttar Pradesh, police said on Sunday.

The incident came to light after the accused, Neetu, a resident of Rajepur Saraimeda here, went to the city police station in the early hours of Sunday and confessed to having killed his sister Shivani (23) and her lover Ramkaran (25), they said.

Shivani’s family did not approve of her relationship with Ramkaran, the police said.

On the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, Neetu hacked Shivani and Ramkaran to death with a sharp-edged weapon. The bodies were later recovered from a drain, they said.

An FIR has been registered in the matter on a complaint lodged by Ramkaran’s father Mahaveer Jatav, they added.

Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar Meena said the matter is being probed.