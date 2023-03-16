| Up Muslim Body Urges Not To Pull Down Loudspeakers That Follow Decibel Limit

UP Muslim body urges not to pull down loudspeakers that follow decibel limit

Ashfaq Saifi, the chairperson of the Uttar Pradesh State Minorities Commission has also asked the state to ensure civic amenities like water, electricity, and better approach roads around mosques during Ramzan.

By IANS Updated On - 09:59 AM, Thu - 16 March 23

Lucknow: Ashfaq Saifi, the chairperson of the Uttar Pradesh State Minorities Commission, has written a letter to the state government, urging the latter to not bring down loudspeakers from mosques that follow the decibel limit.

In his letter ahead of Ramzan, he pointed out that there have been complaints that loudspeakers are being removed from mosques despite clerics adhering to the prescribed volume limits.

He has also asked the state to ensure civic amenities like water, electricity, and better approach roads around mosques during Ramzan.

Saifi further urged for better security around Eidgah and mosques and a better street-light arrangement.

He said that many people come to mosques to offer prayers as Taraweeh prayers are offered every night during Ramzan.