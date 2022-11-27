UP police’s witty reply to Elon Musk’s tweet is winning the internet

Uttar Pradesh police has reacted to one of the billionaire’s tweets and it is gaining all the attention on social media.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:56 PM, Sun - 27 November 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: Since his Twitter’s acquisition, Elon Musk has always been on the headlines, be it for the mass lay-offs, structural changes in the micro-blogging site, or even his tweets going viral in no time.

Well, this time the Uttar Pradesh police has reacted to one of the billionaire’s tweets and it is gaining all the attention on social media.

Elon Musk recently took to Twitter and wrote, “Wait, If I Tweet, does that count as work?(sic)” The tweet soon gained the attention of the UP police. “Wait, if @uppolice solves your problems over a Tweet, does that count as work?(sic),” the police department wrote, and shared the screenshot of the same on the official handle of UP Police on Twitter. “Yes it does!” the caption read.

This cheeky reply from the police had netizens amusing with over 13k likes and several humorus comments. “Services of UP Police is now beyond limits (sic),” wrote a user. “@UPpolice solving the problem of Twitter CEO over a tweet(sic),” commented another user sarcastically.

Meme is the best discovery of Internet https://t.co/zwY5F4YTbX — Yash (@Yashfacts28) November 25, 2022

Meanwhile, Elon Musk announced that Twitter will manually allot different Blue, Grey and Gold check marks to organisations, governments and Twitter Blue subscribers. The decision to allot different colours to different accounts was taken to resolve the impersonation issue that had cropped up after the initial roll out of the verification programme.