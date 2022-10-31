Do you know how many companies Elon Musk owns? Here’s a list

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:17 PM, Mon - 31 October 22

Elon Musk.

Hyderabad: Elon Musk recently completed his $44 billion Twitter acquisition deal on October 27 to officially own Twitter. The American communications company also confirmed the same in its SEC filing. The acquisition is a result of extensive talks that went on for months.

We all know that the 51-year-old is the owner and CEO of Tesla, but he also owns many other innovative companies that made him a successful serial entrepreneur.

Here, we take a look at companies owned by the South African-born billionaire entrepreneur.

Space X

Founded in 2002, Space X is an aerospace company that sends satellites and payloads into space. Headquartered in Hawthorne, the company is involved in the development of space crafts and rockets required for spaceflight, and it has over 9,500 employees working in the US.

Tesla

Tesla was initially founded by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning in 2003, but Musk became the chairman in 2004 by investing $6.5 million. He succeeded Eberhard as the CEO in 2008 after the former decided to step down from the top post. There is a huge demand for Tesla cars across the globe and at present, around 1 lakh employees are working for the company.

Tesla Energy

Tesla Energy, a subsidiary of Tesla, is into the development and manufacturing of batteries, solar panels, solar roofs, and other related products. The Austin-headquartered company was incorporated on April 30, 2015.

Starlink

Starlink, operated by SpaceX, is a satellite internet broadband service provider. Founded in 2019, the company has launched more than 2,000 satellites into the Earth’s orbit to provide internet services from space to remote areas on earth. At present, high-speed internet services are available in 40 countries.

Neuralink

Neuralink is a neurotechnology company that develops implantable brain-machine interfaces (BMI – microchips), which enable humans to control a computer or any other electronic device. However, the technology is still at the nascent stage as the company is carrying out several tests on monkeys.

OpenAI

As the name suggests, it is an artificial intelligence company founded by Musk in 2015. It is into research and development of AI with a mission to ensure that AI is used for the benefit of humanity as a whole.

The Boring Company

The Boring Company is an infrastructure and tunnel services company founded by the tech genius in 2016. The company is working on a high-speed transport system model – Hyperloop. It uses electric pods to transport people in a tunnel or tube. The project Hyperloop was conceptualised by Musk in 2013 as an ideal transportation alternative for covering long distances in a short time. The electric pods in the tunnel travel at a speed of 600 miles per hour.

Brunt Hair

Musk launched his own perfume line Brunt Hair on October 12, 2022. Priced at $100, the perfume can be purchased using Dogecoins. He launched the perfume through his brand ‘The Boring Company.’

In the initial days of his career, the tech mogul founded Zip2 in 1995. The American technology company used to offer licensed city guide software for newspapers. Musk, along with co-founder Greg Kouri, pooled money from a group of angel investors to start Zip2. However, it was acquired by Compaq Computer in 1999. In the same year, he launched an online bank – X.com. It was later merged with Confinity Inc, which is now famous as PayPal.