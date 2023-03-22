Urgent climate action can secure a liveable future for all: IPCC report calls for action

In its recent report, IPCC released its report for 2023 and said that the average temperatures hit 1.1 degrees Celsius.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:08 PM, Wed - 22 March 23

Hyderabad: Backed by the United Nations, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) was created to provide policymakers with regular information on climate change. In its recent report, the panel released its report for 2023 and said that the average temperatures hit 1.1 degrees Celsius.

Saying that urgent and concrete action may still secure the plant a chance at a liveable future, the report warned that the 1.5 degrees Celsius will be met in any year before 2030.

“The climate time-bomb is ticking but the latest IPCC report shows that we have the knowledge & resources to tackle the climate crisis. We need to #ActNow to ensure a livable planet in the future (sic),” said the UN Secretary-General, António Guterres, in a tweet on Monday.

The report marks the end of its sixth assessment cycle and a compilation of the last five reports. It consists of the most comprehensive scientific understanding of the science of climate change, its consequences, and the actions that must be taken.

In relation to the benefits of near-term action, “Deep, rapid and sustained mitigation and accelerated implementation of adaptation actions in this decade would reduce projected losses and damages for humans and ecosystems,” the report read.

The report also warns that extreme weather caused by climate breakdown has led to increased deaths from intensifying heatwaves in all regions.