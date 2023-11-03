| Urvashi Rautela Hops On The Looking Like A Wow Trend In A Desi Kudi Look

The ‘Looking like a wow’ trend has been making waves on social media recently as celebrities showcase their exceptional fashion choices in various settings.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:10 PM, Fri - 3 November 23

Hyderabad: After Deepika Padukone, Malaika Arora, and KL Rahul, Urvashi Rautela has joined the ‘Looking like a wow’ trend on social media. She shared a video on her Instagram from the sets of her upcoming movie, where she’s embracing a ‘desi kudi’ look and looking nothing short of wow.

The video, shot on the sets of her upcoming movie, captures Urvashi donning traditional Indian attire with grace and charm.

Urvashi is seen wearing a white cotton kurta with green designs over it, paired with a multicoloured silk scarf. With minimal makeup, long tresses tied half and left open in loose curls, in addition to minimal earrings and a watch, Urvashi looks radiant. Her ability to seamlessly transition between different looks is a testament to her versatility as an actor and style icon.

Sharing the video, she asked all her fans to “caption this video”, and her admirers started showing their love. One fan commented, “Expressions Queen.. ..”. “So beautiful. So elegant, just looking like a wow that’s suits on you mam (sic),” another user said.