Adult film star Kendra Lust bowled over by this Indian pacer, again!

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:22 PM, Fri - 3 November 23

Hyderabad: American adult film star Kendra Lust seems mighty impressed with… guess who? Mohammed Shami!

Yes, Mohammed Shami. With his breathtaking performances in the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023, the Indian fast bowler has impressed Kendra, all over again.

The adult star responded to former cricketer Laxmi Ratan Shukla’s post on X (formerly twitter) which is a video of Mohammed Shami’s incredible bowling against England. In her comment she posted an emoji denoting “bowing down” to his performance.

This is not the first time Kendra Lust has shown her admiration towards the Indian pacer. Earlier, in a post on her official X account, she had greeted Shami and called his spell “wonderful”. Her appreciation came after the pacer breathed fire with the new ball in a match against Lucknow Super Giants in the 2022 edition of IPL.

Meanwhile, Shami became the leading wicket taker for India in World Cup cricket with 45 scalps so far. In doing so he has surpassed Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath.