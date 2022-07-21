Urvashi Rautela’s ravishing airport look in highly ripped denim grabs attention

Published Date - 06:16 PM, Thu - 21 July 22

Hyderabad: Urvashi Rautela, who always slays the red carpet with her hot, scintillating looks, has once again made our hearts skip a beat with her ravishing looks while she was spotted at the Mumbai airport leaving for the promotions of her Tamil debut multilingual film, ‘The Legend’.

Recently, Urvashi was spotted at the Mumbai airport donning a pink top with a silver shimmery neckline, paired with blue baggy highly ripped denim jeans that flaunted her toned and sensuous legs. To add that glam to her look, she paired it with brown sunglasses and left her long and bouncy tresses open. To complete the look, she opted for subtle makeup and a nude lip tint. And she rounded the entire look off with pink pointed-toe brooch heels adorned with silver bows. Definitely, the actor grabbed the entire limelight, as she posed for the papparazi, all smiles.

Not only this, she even did the hook step of her song ‘Po Po Po’ in a very creative way, as she was seen shaking a leg on board a flight. The video is making the rounds over the internet and her sensuous moves are just keeping us hooked on the song.

As soon as the song was released, Urvashi was showered with appreciation and love. Fans went crazy over her stunning dance moves and energetic performance in the song.

