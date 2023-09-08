US announces new security assistance worth USD 600 million for Ukraine

By ANI Published Date - 09:30 AM, Fri - 8 September 23

Washington, DC: The United States announced a new security assistance package, including 105mm artillery rounds and electronic warfare, worth USD 600 million to support Ukraine’s battlefield needs, the Department of Defence (DoD) said in a release.

In the release, the DoD said that this new package will be provided through the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI) and includes equipment to augment Ukraine’s air defences, artillery munitions, and other capabilities.

This USAI package highlights the continued US commitment to meeting Ukraine’s pressing requirements by committing critical near-term capabilities, while also building the enduring capacity of Ukraine’s Armed Forces to defend its territory and deter Russian aggression over the mid and long-term.

Unlike Presidential Drawdown authority, which DoD has continued to leverage to deliver equipment to Ukraine from DoD stocks at a historic pace, USAI is an authority under which the United States procures capabilities from industry or partners. This announcement represents the beginning of a contracting process to provide additional priority capabilities to Ukraine.

Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the US has condemned all acts by Moscow and has shown firm support to Ukraine, and its people and also given military assistance to Kyiv.

Earlier on Wednesday, the US announced additional security assistance including artillery munitions and anti-tank weapons, a package worth USD 175 million for Ukraine.

In this new package, the US includes the following equipment: additional air defence equipment; artillery munitions; anti-tank weapons, including depleted uranium rounds for previously committed Abrams tanks; and other equipment to help Ukraine counter Russia’s ongoing war of aggression.

Similar was seen in July, the US sent USD 400 million in additional military aid to Ukraine, including a variety of munitions for advanced air defence systems, artillery rounds and armoured vehicles.

In a statement, Antony Blinken, Secretary of State said, “Pursuant to a delegation of authority from President Biden, I am authorizing our 43rd drawdown for Ukraine. This assistance package includes air defence munitions, artillery rounds, armoured vehicles, and anti-armour capabilities, as well as other equipment essential to strengthening Ukraine’s brave forces on the battlefield, helping them retake Ukraine’s sovereign territory, and defend their fellow citizens.”