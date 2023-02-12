| Us Downs Yet Another Airborne Intruder Now Over Canada

US downs yet another airborne intruder, now over Canada

The US downed yet another flying object on Saturday. This time over Canada in a closely coordinated action between the militaries of the two countries.

By IANS Published Date - 09:45 AM, Sun - 12 February 23

Washington: The US downed yet another flying object on Saturday. This time over Canada in a closely coordinated action between the militaries of the two countries.

The Saturday shooting was the the third by the US starting with the downing of the Chinese spy balloon on February 4 after it had drifted across the American mainland for a week entering the US through Alaska on January 28. Another object was blown out of the skies on Friday over Alaska.

Also Read Coal theft from moving trains resumes in Ramagundam

There was no word from both the US and Canada on the origin, ownership and purpose of the object downed on Saturday.

Following a call between the Prime Minister of Canada and the US President, President Biden authorised US fighter aircraft assigned to North American Aerospace Defence Command (NORAD) to work with Canada to take down a high-altitude airborne object over northern Canada today,” said the US Department of Defence on Saturday.

NORAD detected the object on Friday over Alaska. Two US F-22 fighter jets monitored the object to study and characterize it, the Department of Defence said and added the monitoring continued till the object floated into Canadian airspace, with the US jets joined by Canadian CF-18 and CP-140 aircraft.

A US F-22 shot down the object in Canadian territory using an AIM 9X finally, in a mission closely coordinated by US and Canadian authorities.

There had been no statement from Canada till the filing of this report.