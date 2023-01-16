Coal theft from moving trains resumes in Ramagundam

By Raghu Paithari Published Date - 11:00 PM, Mon - 16 January 23

Peddapalli: The coal mafia seems to have resumed its activity in the Ramagundam coal belt area. The mafia, which had stayed away from the business for some time after a crackdown by the police, who also invoked the Preventive Detention Act against a few illegal traders, now appears to have resumed its activity with a few recent instances pointing towards the same.

The death of two persons, while allegedly stealing coal from moving train wagons, is a classic example for the resumption of the illegal coal trade in the coal belt town. The NTPC police have already registered a case against three persons fortnight ago.

A daily wage labourer from Elkalapalli, Namani Srinivas fell under a moving coal laden goods train and died on the spot near the Poratpalli Pochamma temple on the outskirts of Elkalapalli on January 5. He is said to have slipped and fallen while trying to take coal from the moving wagon. His body was severed into two after he fell under the train.

In another incident, Karru Rajaiah was electrocuted at CSP on October 8 last year. A resident of Bapujinagar, Rajaiah had climbed on top of a train wagon to take coal. However, he came into contact with the high tension electric wire over the train and died on the spot.

Earlier, there were several incidents of people losing their limbs after falling under moving trains in the attempt to steal coal from train wagons. The Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) from its coal blocks transports coal to the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) and other industries through train wagons.

SCCL sources said illegal traders steal the coal from train wagons at certain points by engaging local people, especially youth. Later, they sell the coal to brick units and small industries. Coal is being stolen at certain points such as CSP colony, Bapujinagar, Ramnanagar, Sanjay Gandhi nagar, Elkalapalli and Elkalapalli gate. For this purpose, illegal traders have also formed groups with local youth.

When the coal-laden trains halt or slow down at signaling points, the youth get onto the wagons and throw the coal out from them. As the train starts moving, they jump off, with the entire process taking less than five minutes.

Later, they shift the coal to dumping points from where it is transported to brick kilns and other industries by loading in tractors, auto-trolleys and mini trucks during the night. For each 25-kg bag of coal, the youth were being paid about Rs.30 to Rs.50, according to sources.

When contacted, NTPC Sub-Inspector B Jeevan said they had registered a case against three persons including Vakulabaranam Srinivas in connection with the illegal coal business. They have not received any complaint from either NTPC or Singareni management on the coal thefts, the SI said.