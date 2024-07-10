US expresses concerns to India after PM Modi’s meeting with Putin

Washington DC closely monitors Prime Minister’s visit to Russia for meeting with President Vladimir Putin.

By IANS Updated On - 10 July 2024, 10:49 AM

Washington: The United States on Tuesday reiterated its concerns over India’s ties to Russia and said it has had conversations with New Delhi regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ongoing visit to Moscow but refused to divulge the contents of these.

The Prime Minister’s visit to Russia to meet President Vladimir Putin is being followed closely in Washington DC.

“We have had conversations with him in the past 24 hours and I think I’ll keep the contents of those private,” US State Department spokesperson Mathew Miller said at a briefing, when asked if the US had conveyed to India its concerns since the India and Russia announced a slate of agreements after the PM Modi met President Putin.

Miller’s first response was the same as on Monday when he was asked about the Prime Minister’s visit – that the US has concerns about India’s ties with Russia and has conveyed it privately and directly.

The spokesman spoke of new conversations when asked especially if any conversations had taken place with India in the last 24 hours or after the announcements in Moscow.