US lawmakers visit Hyderabad, highlight business and defense ties

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:34 PM, Sat - 16 April 22

Hyderabad: Emphasizing the significance of Telangana in the country’s prospects in the aerospace and defense industry, a bipartisan congressional delegation of lawmakers from the United States visited the Tata-Boeing and Tata-Lockheed Martin facilities here.

These facilities feed critical components into Boeing (Apache helicopter fuselages) and Lockheed Martin (C-130 cargo plane empennages and F-16 fighter jet wing sets) global supply chain and production. While in Hyderabad over Friday and Saturday, the US legislators met with leaders of US firms here and also visited the $300 million new Consulate compound in Nankaramguda in the Financial District.

“US and Indian firms have created an ecosystem for the aerospace and defense industry in the State of Telangana,” said US Consul General Joel Reifman.

“The visit of this congressional delegation underscores the importance that the United States places on India as a valuable partner in the Indo-Pacific,” he added.

The delegation included three members of the US House Armed Services Committee, which has jurisdiction over the Department of Defense, acquisition and industrial base policy, technology transfer and export controls, and joint interoperability. Led by Committee Chairman Adam Smith, the delegation also included Representatives Chrissy Houlahan and Austin Scott, according to an official press release.

