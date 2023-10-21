US sanctions 3 Chinese firms for providing ballistic missile components to Pakistan

US State Department said on Friday that the sanctions were being imposed as part of the global nonproliferation regime

By PTI Published Date - 12:15 PM, Sat - 21 October 23

Washington: The US has imposed sanctions on three China-based companies for supplying missile-applicable items for Pakistan’s ballistic missile programme, the State Department said.

In the designation, the US State Department said on Friday that the sanctions were being imposed as part of the global nonproliferation regime.

“Today, we are designating three entities pursuant to Executive Order 13382, which targets proliferators of weapons of mass destruction and their means of delivery. These three entities, based in the People’s Republic of China (PRC), have worked to supply missile- applicable items to Pakistan’s ballistic missile programme,” the State Department said in a statement.

China, an all-weather ally of Pakistan, has been the main supplier of arms and defence equipment to Islamabad’s military modernisation programme.

The three companies include General Technology Limited, Beijing Luo Luo Technology Development Co Ltd., and Changzhou Utek Composite Company Ltd.

They were sanctioned for having engaged or attempted to engage, in activities or transactions that have materially contributed to, or pose a risk of materially contributing to, the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction or their means of delivery (including missiles capable of delivering such weapons), including any efforts to manufacture, acquire, possess, develop, transport, transfer or use such items, by Pakistan.

General Technology Limited has worked to supply brazing materials, which are used to join components in ballistic missile rocket engines, and in the production of combustion chambers.

Beijing Luo Luo Technology Development Co Ltd. has worked to supply mandrels and other machinery, which can be used in the production of solid propellant rocket motors and can be controlled by the Missile Technology Control Regime.

Changzhou Utek Composite Company Ltd. has worked since 2019 to supply D-glass glass fibre, quartz fabric, and high silica cloth, all of which have applications in missile systems.

Today’s actions demonstrate that the United States will continue to act against the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction, their means of delivery, and associated procurement activities of concern, wherever they occur, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said.

The United States is committed to strengthening the global nonproliferation regime by taking action to disrupt procurement networks supporting proliferation activities of concern, the US said.

The sanctions come days after Pakistan conducted the launch of the Ababeel ballistic missile system.