BSF, Punjab Police recover China-made drone from Tarn Taran in joint operation Tarn

According to a press release, based on specific information regarding the presence of a drone, a joint search operation was launched by BSF and Punjab Police on the outskirts of Marimegha village in Tarn Taran, Punjab.

By ANI Published Date - 09:49 PM, Fri - 20 October 23

Taran: The Border Security Force (BSF) and Punjab Police, during a joint operation, recovered a drone in broken condition in Marimegha village in Punjab’s Tarn Taran district.

During the search operation, at about 01:00 pm, a drone in broken condition was recovered.

The recovered drone is a Quadcopter of DJI Matrice 300 RTK model, which is ‘Made in China‘, BSF stated.

“Yet another attempt of smugglers to smuggle narcotics via drone was foiled by BSF & Punjab Police,” it said in a statement.

Earlier on Thursday, BSF and Punjab Police had recovered another China-made quadcopter drone in broken condition from a farming field near Mastgarh village in Tarn Taran district.

Earlier, the BSF recovered a Pakistani drone from a paddy field near the India-Pakistan border in Ferozepur district.