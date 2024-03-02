US universities delegation visit IIT-Hyderabad

Representatives from 17 US universities embarked on a seven-day journey to India with the aim of cultivating bilateral partnerships with Indian higher education institutions.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 March 2024, 07:47 PM

Sangareddy: To investigate and develop bilateral partnerships with Indian higher education institutions, representatives from 17 US universities visited India for seven days, stopping in three different cities – Delhi, Hyderabad and Mumbai. The team also visited the Indian Institute of Technology-Hyderabad (IIT-H) on February 29.

As part of the Centre for International Partnership’s 2023–24 of Institute of International Education (IEE) , which aims to support larger bi-national efforts to increase U.S.–India collaboration and student and scholar mobility in higher education, the IIE Leadership Delegation visit took place from February 25 to March 2.

The main intended outcomes for this delegation of US to visit IIT-H were research collaboration in the area of mutual interest, exchange of faculty and students, joint supervision and joint degree programs, identifying the mutual area of interest in research, setup centre of excellence in consortium mode for mutual growth, joint workshops, virtual brainstorming sessions, and joint research proposals. The delegates visited IIT-H and interacted with the faculty.