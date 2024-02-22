ASIP Technologies, IIT-Hyderabad sign MoU

Under the MoU, which was signed in the presence of NITI Aayog member Dr VK Saraswat, both will take-up joint research and development in next generation packages and skilled work-force for the OSAT industry

By Telangana Today Published Date - 22 February 2024, 09:30 PM

Under the MoU, which was signed in the presence of NITI Aayog member Dr VK Saraswat, both will take-up joint research and development in next generation packages and skilled work-force for the OSAT industry

Hyderabad: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) – Hyderabad and ASIP Technologies, a Hyderabad based semiconductor startup, on Thursday joined hands to establish fundamental training programmes in Integrated Circuit (IC) Packaging and Testing tailored for graduates from IT, polytechnic, and engineering backgrounds across various workforce levels.

Under the MoU, which was signed in the presence of NITI Aayog member Dr. VK Saraswat, both will take-up joint research and development in next generation packages and skilled work-force for the OSAT industry, a press release said.

According to ASIP Technologies CEO Venkat Simhadri, the ASIP will grant access to their factories for hands-on training experiences for students. Additionally, both institutions will collaboratively develop advanced packaging courses at the bachelor’s and master’s levels.

Furthermore, a partnership between IIT-H and ASIP will drive research and development efforts including prototyping, characterization, and productization for advanced package designs.

To nurture talent, an internship programme will be launched, offering bachelor’s and master’s students the opportunity for extended internships in areas of mutual interest.

An academic exchange programme will foster collaboration, enriching the academic ecosystem and paving the way for translational research endeavors, he added.