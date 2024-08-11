USA Education Fair witnesses footfall over 500 students in Hyderabad

Representatives from banks and financial institutions participated in the event, offering guidance on loans for studying abroad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11 August 2024, 07:15 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Texas Review, an overseas education consultancy in Hyderabad, hosted the USA Education Fair, which saw a footfall of over 500 students planning to apply for higher education in the US, here on Sunday.

Featuring representatives from more than 35 US universities, the education fair provided attendees one-on-one guidance on pursuing higher education in the US.

The university representatives provided crucial information on merit-based scholarships, need-based financial aid, and specific grants for international students, helping attendees explore financial options that can make studying abroad more attainable.

Representatives from banks and financial institutions participated in the event, offering guidance on loans for studying abroad.

Texas Review co-founder and CEO Rajesh Dasari said, “we have been refining our processes for the last eleven years and figured out a predictable way to guide a student to study at a university abroad.”