USA remains on top of Paris Olympics medal tally, India on 69th

Win 111 medals, including 33 gold, 39 silver and 39 bronze medals; China on second spot with 33 gold, 27 silver and 23 bronze medals for a total of 83

By IANS Published Date - 10 August 2024, 09:36 AM

USA's Gold medalist Tara Davis Woodhall poses at the podium during the victory ceremony for the women's long jump final event at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Paris. — Photo:AP

Paris: The USA continued its dominance on top of the Paris Olympics medal tally, with 111 medals including 33 gold to enter the Day-15 of the competitions.

The USA have won 111 medals, including 33 gold, 39 silver and 39 bronze medals to continue to be on the top of the table. China placed second with 33 gold, 27 silver and 23 bronze medals for a total of 83.

Australia are on third with a total of 48 medals, including 18 gold, 14 silver and 16 bronze. Host France slipped to sixth place with 56 medals, including 14 gold, 20 silver and 22 bronze, Britain sitting fifth after winning 14 gold, 20 silver and 23 bronze for a total of 57 medals.

India after winning bronze in men’s freestyle 57 kg wrestling for a total of six medals are positioned 69th.