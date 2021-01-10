Uthappa reckons Mayank Agarwal will come back stronger

“To Mayank I would say that, create a bubble and stay in that safe space. Understand what you need to work on. Address those issues and take one step at a time. Don’t get ahead of yourself. Stay in the present.”

Published: 12:12 pm 12:13 pm

Hyderabad: With Rohit Sharma back in whites for India, Mayank Agarwal had to warm the benches for the third Test against Australia. Having opened in the first two Test matches, he had to make way for the experienced cricketer as another opener Shubman Gill was in fine touch.

But former Indian cricketer Robin Uthappa felt Mayank had earned his Indian cap the hard way and he will bounce back stronger. Speaking to Sportskeeda’s Indranil Basu in an SK Live session, he said, “To Mayank I would say that, create a bubble and stay in that safe space. Understand what you need to work on. Address those issues and take one step at a time. Don’t get ahead of yourself. Stay in the present.”

“He is someone who has earned that Test cap the hard way. He earned his stripes in domestic cricket, worked his way up. And, once he hit that purple patch, he maximised it into fine form. He has become a player of reckoning. Someone who has scored an IPL hundred, and bats really well. So, you can’t take those things away from anybody. Just because you don’t play a game well or you have issues without your technique at this point in time, doesn’t mean that stays forever. So, you address it and then you move forward. You know that the opportunity will come again,” he added.