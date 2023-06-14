Utkarsh Sharma opens up on ‘Gadar 2’ teaser being attached to ‘Adipurush’

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:21 PM, Wed - 14 June 23

Hyderabad: Utkarsh Sharma won the hearts of the audience nationwide with his adorable presence over 20 years ago when he appeared as Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel’s son in the blockbuster ‘Gadar’, helmed by Anil Sharma. Now, the actor is all set to revive his character but this time in as the lead actor for the film’s sequel ‘Gadar 2’, which is already one of the most-anticipated releases of this year.

The teaser of ‘Gadar 2’, which launched recently, broke the internet and a created a ‘gadar’ of sorts, with Sunny Deol back as Tara Singh, brilliant narrative, mind-blowing action and impactful dialogues. No wonder, the audience is eagerly awaiting with huge anticipation to see the drama and action unfold on the big screen, as much as Utkarsh.

Talking about the big development of ‘Gadar 2’ teaser attached to this week’s magnum opus release, ‘Adipurush’, releasing in over 6,000 screens, Utkarsh says, “The teaser of ‘Gadar 2’ has been unanimously loved and appreciated by the audience and it has been trending on the social media ever since its launch. Since ‘Adipurush’ has got such a wide release, the movie buffs will enjoy watching the teaser of ‘Gadar 2’ once again on the big screen as well.”

‘Gadar 2’ sees the return of the lead cast of Sunny, Ameesha and Utkarsh with Anil Sharma coming back as the director. The movie is scheduled to release on August 11.