Uttar Pradesh family organises ‘terahvin’ to mourn death of pet rooster

By IANS Published: Published Date - 10:30 AM, Fri - 22 July 22

Representational Image

Pratapgarh: A ‘terahvin’ ceremony was organised as a part of the post-death rituals of a pet rooster that had died trying to save his master’s lamb from a stray dog.

The rooster, Lalji, was kept in the backyard of the house on July 7 and the family was sitting out.

Lali’s owner Dr Saligram Saroj said, “My family members were in the front side of the house when they heard some noise from the backyard. They rushed to the spot and saw that a street dog had entered the backyard and was attacking the lamb. Lalji jumped to his rescue and started fighting with the dog. It managed to save the lamb but was injured himself. He succumbed to injuries the next day.”

Abhishek, son of Saroj, said “We buried Lalji near the house and performed all rituals which are usually performed after the death of a family member. While performing the rituals, my father proposed to perform terahvin’ also to which everyone in the family agreed.”

Over 500 guests were invited to the ‘terahvin’ ceremony on Thursday and the guests were treated to the customary feast. A photograph of the rooster was also place on a table at the ceremony.