Uttar Pradesh: Minor girl raped by two schoolmates in Meerut district

According to the complaint lodged by the survivor’s father, the accused were stalking his daughter.

By IANS Updated On - 09:17 AM, Mon - 14 August 23

Representational Image.

Meerut: A 14-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by two minors from her school when she was returning home after attending classes in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut district.

The victim, a Class 9 student, was walking back to her home in the district’s Rohta area when the accused — one in Class 9 and the other in Class 12, allegedly waylaid her — forcefully took her to a sugarcane field, and raped her, police said.

According to the complaint lodged by the survivor’s father, the accused were stalking his daughter.

A case under Section 376D (gangrape) was registered at the Rohta police station on the basis of the complaint lodged by the girl’s father, police said.

Station House Officer of Rohta police station, Ravindra Kumar Singh, said: “The investigation is underway. No accused has been arrested yet. As of now, the accused are absconding and efforts are underway to detain the two minors for questioning.”