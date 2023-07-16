Uttar Pradesh: One held for threatening doctors with toy gun

This incident took place thrice on July 9, 11 and 13 when these youths visited the hospital in a locality under Ram Sanehi Ghat police station of Barabanki after 10 pm late at night.

By IANS Updated On - 10:17 AM, Sun - 16 July 23

Representational Image

Barabanki: A gang of young men barged into a private hospital in Uttar Pradesh’s Barabanki and one of them took doctors and paramedical staff at gunpoint, forcing them to bandage his wounds and walked out.

One of them even slapped the doctor for showing reluctance.

Hospital owner Jagjeet Singh lodged an FIR against the youths after which one of them, identified as Adarsh Singh, was arrested when he again turned up at the hospital. Singh also shared CCTV footage of the youth training a gun on him and other staff.

Circle Officer Jata Shankar Mishra said that accused Adarsh Singh was a local goon and lived in a locality near the hospital.

He said the accused used a toy gun to threaten the doctors and other hospital staff.

The accused had suffered a wound in his right leg accidentally and he used to get it bandaged, Mishra said, adding that efforts were on to arrest his other accomplices.

The FIR has been lodged under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 323 for voluntarily causing hurt, 453 for house trespass with preparation to hurt people, 504 for hurling abuses and insulting, 506 for criminal intimidation and 34 for committing the act with common intention, against arrested accused Adarsh, his accomplice Ajeet Kumar and four other unidentified people.