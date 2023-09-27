Uttar Pradesh: Siblings attacked with acid while sleeping

ASP City Rahul Bhati: Girl Prepares for NEET, Brother in 11th Grade at Bareilly School

By IANS Updated On - 09:27 AM, Wed - 27 September 23

Representational Image.

Bareilly: A 19-year-old medical aspirant and her 17-year-old brother suffered severe burn injuries after a few unidentified persons threw acid on them while they were sleeping inside their a rented accommodation in Bareilly’s Izzat Nagar area.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) city, Rahul Bhati, said the girl is preparing for NEET and her brother is a Class 11th student at a Bareilly school.

He said the siblings stayed in the rented accommodation along with their uncle, while their father is a dentist based in Pilibhit.

He said the duo was sleeping inside the room while the uncle was sleeping outside when some unidentified persons barged into the room, which was not locked from inside, and threw acid over the siblings at around 3 a.m. on Tuesday.

Their mother informed the police that the duo studied till 2 a.m. and went to sleep after which the incident took place.

While she did not raise suspicion on anybody, the victim girl apprehended the involvement of two youths who had been stalking them.

The two have been taken into custody and are being interrogated.