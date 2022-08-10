Uttar Pradesh: Wife sets husband on fire after argument over affair

Mathura: A man, who had been allegedly set on fire by his wife, in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura district, died during treatment at a hospital in New Delhi, police said.

He had suffered 80 per cent burn injuries and ultimately died at the hospital on Tuesday evening.

The incident took place in Kosikalan town on Monday evening.

According to reports, the woman identified as Rekha had an extra-marital affair and her husband Chaman Prakash objected to it.

An altercation took place between the couple and later on Monday evening, when Chaman was fast asleep, Rekha allegedly poured petrol on him and set him afire.

Hearing Chaman’s screams, the neighbours rushed in, extinguished the fire and brought the man to the hospital. However, he succumbed to his injuries in Delhi as he had sustained grievous burn injuries.

Kosikalan police station in-charge, Anuj Kumar, said, “We have received a complaint from the family of deceased Chaman Prakash. A case under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against Rekha and she will be arrested soon.”