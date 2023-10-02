Uttarakhand: Locals tonsure, beat up labourer from Bihar for raping, impregnating girl

Published Date - 11:55 PM, Mon - 2 October 23

New Tehri: A labourer from Bihar was tonsured, his face blackened and beaten up by locals for allegedly raping and impregnating a girl of a different community in Tehri district, police said on Monday.

The accused Dil Jafar (23), hailing from Kishanganj district of Bihar, was arrested on Sunday and sent to judicial custody for 14 days, Senior Superintendent Of Police Navneet Singh Bhullar said.

The incident created a sense of insecurity among other migrant labourers.

Bhullar, however, dismissed reports of migrant labourers being chased out of the village and adjoining areas.

The situation is under control, he said, adding that patrolling has been intensified in the area and no one will be allowed to take the law into their own hands.

