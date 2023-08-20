Uzbekistan Health Ministry launches Helpline and website for MBBS aspirants

The helpline number and website to provide guidance to Indian medical aspirants was launched on Sunday.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:34 PM, Sun - 20 August 23

Hyderabad: To discourage fraudulent agents and misinformation, the Health Ministry of Uzbekistan and Tashkent Medical Academy (TMA) South Asia, have launched a toll free helpline number (18001232931) and website (www.studyinuzbek.uz) to properly guide MBBS aspirants from India as per the guidelines of National Medical Commission (NMC).

The helpline number and website to provide guidance to Indian medical aspirants was launched on Sunday by TMA India representative Dr Divya Raj Reddy in the presence of Dr. Kholmatov, Vice Dean of TMA in Hyderabad, a press release said.

Speaking in the occasion, TMA, Vice Dean, Dr. Kholmatov said that their strategic partner Neo Institute of Medical Sciences and Technology provides Indian curriculum, textbooks, faculty, NEXT master classes, and allows 250 Indian students to study medicine in English medium at TMA for six years, including a one-year internship in teaching hospitals.