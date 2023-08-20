Telangana, Tamil Nadu, And Madhya Pradesh: 1300 MW Interstate Transmission System Project By SECI

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:41 PM, Sun - 20 August 23

Hyderabad: The Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) will be setting up an Inter-State Transmission System Project (ISTS)-connected wind power project in Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Madhya Pradesh with a total capacity of 1,300 MW.

Of the combined capacity of 1300 MW, 500 MW will be distributed across Nizamabad, Rangareddy, and Medak substations in Telangana; 300 MW will be allocated to Karur substation in Tamil Nadu; and in Madhya Pradesh, 500 MW will be distributed among Neemuch, Mandsaur, and Pachora substations.

