Vaagdevi College of Engineering organises interaction with IBM

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:20 PM, Fri - 14 October 22

Warangal: Vaagdevi College of Engineering has organised an industry interaction meeting with IBM Career Education Software Group-India/South Asia at their campus here on Friday in an attempt to prepare the next generation of IT professionals for careers in Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Big Data, Electric Vehicles, etc.

Delivering a presentation at the programme on AI, ML, Big-data, Analytics, Blockchain, Cloud, and Cybersecurity tools, IBM Regional Manager, RD Madhusudhana Rao said the IBM Career Education Programme aids students in developing skills in a variety of cutting-edge emerging technologies, including Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning, Analytics, Blockchain, Cloud, Cybersecurity, etc.

“I hope IBM collaborates at various levels, whether it be to co-create learning paths, develop software skills, build capabilities, or engage in experiential learning, to customize offerings to ensure the best outcomes. IBM provides a cutting-edge educational platform with the most recent software content, real-world business knowledge, practical labs, and best practices,” he said.

“In this process, the Industry Institute Interaction Cell (IIIC) is playing a pivotal role in addressing this skill gap need, and we are excited to partner with the leading engineering schools to address the burgeoning skills gap issue faced by the IT sector,” Rao said. Principal Dr K Prakash has given his observations on the programme.

IBM Partners, Vice-Principal Dr Thirupathy Rao, Dean Administration Dr Shishidhar, Industry Institute Interaction Cell (IIIC) Coordinator Professor Chintakindi Raju, senior faculty, and IIIC members attended the programme.