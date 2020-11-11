Vaani Kapoor discovers the flip side of being super busy

I haven’t met my parents and sister in ages and I have been living in a hotel room for months, but I guess that’s the new normal for us actors. We have to create a bio bubble around us so that work can continue

Mumbai: Actress Vaani Kapoor has three high-profile films lined up for release over the coming months, and she admits there is a flip side to it.

“I haven’t met my parents and sister in ages and I have been living in a hotel room for months, but I guess that’s the new normal for us actors. We have to create a bio bubble around us so that work can continue, and we can keep making films that entertain the audience,” said Vaani.

The actress recently concluded shooting for the spy thriller “Bell Bottom”, co-starring Akshay Kumar, in the UK. She has the romantic film “Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui” opposite Ayushmann Khurrana coming up, besides the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer “Shamshera”.

“I have been living out of my suitcase for months now and I will be doing so over the coming months, too. Honestly, I’m not complaining because I have been fortunate enough to be working even in the midst of a pandemic,” Vaani said.

She added: “Movies can transport people into a world, make them forget about their daily struggles for those few hours. In a world that we are living in now, movies that entertain and will be all the more important for people to seek joy and happiness,” she summed up.