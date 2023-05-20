Vande Bharat Express to operate between Delhi and Dehradun soon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked the Ministry of Railways to ensure the Vande reaches all states by June this year

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:16 PM, Sat - 20 May 23

File Photo.

Hyderabad: Vande Bharat Express, which is getting a good response, is now operating 16 routes across the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked the Ministry of Railways to ensure the Vande reaches all states by June this year.

The New Delhi-Dehradun Vande Bharat Express is all set to commence operations next month. The reports say that the inaugural journey is expected on May 19. The Delhi-Dehradun Vande Bharat Express will be the first semi-high-speed train to Uttarakhand.

Delhi-Dehradun Vande Bharat Express cuts off journey time by one hour, where it takes approximately 6 hours. At present, seven trains run between Delhi and Dehradun. Shatabdi, Janshatabdi, Uttaranchal Express, Mussoorie Express, Dehradun-Indore Express, Ujjaini Express, and Nanda Devi AC Superfast Express are among the services on the list. The senior officials have recently performed inspections of several stations, and a trial might take place soon.

The reports say that an AC chair car on the Vande Bharat Express charges Rs 915 for Delhi-Dehradun, and an AC executive chair car fair might be Rs 1,425 Anyway, Indian Railways has yet to disclose the fare details. Although the official schedule has not yet been released, it is expected that the train will leave Delhi at 5 p.m. and Dehradun at 8 a.m.

