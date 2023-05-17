| Vande Bharat Service From Mumbai To Goa May Begin Next Month

The Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat Express train route testing was successfully completed on Tuesday, and the train completed the one-way trip in over seven hours.

Wed - 17 May 23

Hyderabad: The Vande Bharat Express Train from Goa to Mumbai might start services next month. In comparison to the Tejas Express, the Vande Bharat Express would cut the travel time between Mumbai and Goa by at least 45 minutes. The train runs between CST and Madgaon.

The officials say that this was an internal experiment that took place, and specific information about the regular passenger runs will be announced soon.

The Tejas Express departs from CSMT at 5.50 p.m. and arrives at Madgaon at 2.40 p.m., where it takes overall around 8 hours 40 minutes

Mumbai- Goa Express will be the fourth Vande Bharat to be operated from the financial captain. The three Vande Bharat trains are Mumbai Central-Ahmedabad-Gandhinagar Capital on Western Railways, Mumbai – Sainagar Shirdi, and Mumbai – Solapur on Central Railways.