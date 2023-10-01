| Vande Bharat Express Trains To Get Ready For Next Trip In 14 Minutes

On October 1, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw is set to introduce the '14 Minute Miracle' initiative.

By IANS Updated On - 08:26 AM, Sun - 1 October 23

New Delhi: The Vande Bharat Express trains will be cleaned after its trip and made ready for its next journey within 14 minutes.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will launch the initiative on October 1 which has been named ’14 minute miracle’.

An official said the initiative will be launched at 29 spots on Sunday, adding the Railway Minister himself being present at Delhi Cantt station.

The initiative will also be launched at the stations of Chennai, Puri and Shirdi among others.

Currently, in Japan, the bullet trains are cleaned and made ready for the next journey in just 7 minutes for the next trip and it’s called “7-minute miracle”.

An official said that currently, it takes around three to four hours to clean a train, while in the case of Vande Bharat Express it takes around 45 minutes to be cleaned and ready for the next trip.

Officials said each coach of the Vande Bharat train there will have four cleaning staff.

The cleaning will be done manually and they have been trained for this.

The Railway Ministry had earlier announced that it was going to implement the “14 minutes miracle” scheme as a part of the ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ campaign.