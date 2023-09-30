Indian Railways to implement ’14-Minutes Miracle’ scheme in Vande Bharat Express trains

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:15 PM, Sat - 30 September 23

Hyderabad: To further enhance passenger amenities in Vande Bharat trains, the Indian Railways covering them under “14- Minutes Miracle” scheme which is set to be launched by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Sunday, October 1.

The “14- Minutes Miracle” initiative will be held at Vijayawada and Tirupati Railway stations for the Chennai – Vijayawada and Secunderabad – Tirupati Vande Bharat Express trains respectively which will undergo the cleanliness drive as part of the ‘Swachhata hi Sewa’ program.

The Railways has planned to conduct a massive cleanliness drive led by people on the day, with the volunteers contributing at least one hour of Shramdaan as a tribute to Mahatma Gandhi.

