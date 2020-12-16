Vande Bharat Mission: 6,188 people facilitated under Phase 7

Now in Phase 7, the mission has facilitated repatriation and outbound international travel of more than 3.8 million people so far.

New Delhi: Union Minister for Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri on Wednesday informed that 6,188 stranded persons have been repatriated in Phase 7 of Vande Bharat Mission.

Taking to Twitter, Puri shared data that showed that on December 15 (Tuesday) itself 6,188 Indians returned from various locations such as Sharjah, London, Nairobi, among others.

However, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Anurag Srivastava earlier informed that Phase 8 of Vande Bharat Mission has been extended till December 31.

The Vande Bharat Mission started in early May to evacuate Indians stranded abroad due to coronavirus-induced travel restrictions.