Vardhan Puri reunites with his debut film director Cherag Ruparel

In the year 2019, Vardhan Puri had an impressive debut with ‘Yeh Saali Aashiqui’, which won him a Filmfare nomination for best debutante male

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:45 PM, Thu - 19 October 23

Hyderabad: In the year 2019, Vardhan Puri had an impressive debut with ‘Yeh Saali Aashiqui’, which won him a Filmfare nomination for best debutante male. The film as well as the actor received lots of appreciation. Since then, his fans have been waiting for a reunion of the actor and ‘Yeh Saali Aashiqui’ director Cherag Ruparel. And now, as per reports, it is finally happening.

Vardhan and Cherag are going to be collaborating on yet another interesting story. While the details of the film aren’t disclosed yet, the actor did confirm the reunion and expressed his excitement for the same.

He states, “I have been hunting for subjects along with Cherag since a long time, so that we could find something substantial and exciting to dig our teeth into and create together. There is a very important story that we’ve found to tell and we are finalising the script currently. Once everything is in place an official announcement will be made with the entire team.”

The film is a human drama that tells the story of Indian characters. After his debut, Vardhan starred in the horror romance ‘Aseq’ with Sonnalli Seygall and was produced by Jio Studios and directed by Sarim Momin. The film released in June this year on Jio Cinema.

Next up, the actor has a film with Vivek Agnihotri, starring stalwarts like Anupam Kher and the late Satish Kaushik, a film with Endemol directed by Sanjoy Nag and another film with Jio Studios directed by Kunal Kohli that has been shot in London. He is also working with Vikram Bhatt and Mahesh Bhatt in a film opposite Avika Gor. In the year 2019, Vardhan Puri had an impressive debut with ‘Yeh Saali Aashiqui’, which won him a Filmfare nomination for best debutante male. The film as well as the actor received lots of appreciation. Since then, his fans have been waiting for a reunion of the actor and ‘Yeh Saali Aashiqui’ director Cherag Ruparel. And now, as per reports, it is finally happening.

Vardhan and Cherag are going to be collaborating on yet another interesting story. While the details of the film aren’t disclosed yet, the actor did confirm the reunion and expressed his excitement for the same.

He states, “I have been hunting for subjects along with Cherag since a long time, so that we could find something substantial and exciting to dig our teeth into and create together. There is a very important story that we’ve found to tell and we are finalising the script currently. Once everything is in place an official announcement will be made with the entire team.”

The film is a human drama that tells the story of Indian characters. After his debut, Vardhan starred in the horror romance ‘Aseq’ with Sonnalli Seygall and was produced by Jio Studios and directed by Sarim Momin. The film released in June this year on Jio Cinema.

Next up, the actor has a film with Vivek Agnihotri, starring stalwarts like Anupam Kher and the late Satish Kaushik, a film with Endemol directed by Sanjoy Nag and another film with Jio Studios directed by Kunal Kohli that has been shot in London. He is also working with Vikram Bhatt and Mahesh Bhatt in a film opposite Avika Gor.