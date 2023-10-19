Sahil Salathia refused to be a part of ‘Bigg Boss’, here’s why

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:32 PM, Thu - 19 October 23

Hyderabad: The season of ‘Bigg Boss’ is upon us with the latest edition of the Salman Khan hosted show. Amongst the celebrities approached to be a contestant on ‘Bigg Boss 17’ includes actor and young fashion icon Sahil Salathia. However, the actor said ‘no’ to be a part of the popular reality show and consciously decided to refuse the offer.

Explaining the reason behind his decision, Sahil informs, “I think ‘Bigg Boss’ is a great platform, it’s so entertaining. But I, personally, as an actor enjoy playing different characters on-screen. I don’t think I am ready to put myself out there in reality television but it’s really kind of them to approach me. I feel privileged but I had to gracefully deny being a part of it.”

Interestingly, it’s learnt that the makers of the show have approached Sahil for the fourth consecutive season.

Meanwhile, professionally, it has been a good year for Sahil as he was seen in the Amazon Prime Video’s first horror series, ‘Adhura’. It was widely appreciated and the actor got a lot of compliments for his work in the show.

Reflecting on the same, Sahil says, “I’m still filled with the love that I have gotten for ‘Adhura’ and soon, I will kick-start our promotions for the next series that I have finished with Viacom.”

Sahil has some other interesting projects in the pipeline, and they are all surely going to entertain his audience.